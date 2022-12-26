Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Hyderabad today for winter retreat. She will stay at President's house in Bollaram, Secunderabad, till the 30th of this month. She will participate in several programs for the next five days. The state government has made elaborate arrangements for her visit.

Chief Minister KCR will go to airport to welcome the President who is coming to the state for winter vacation. She is also likely to participate in the Governor's dinner in her honor at the Raj Bhavan on Monday night.

The President will arrive at Shamshabad International Airport at 12.30 pm on an Indian Air Force flight from Delhi. She will go to Srisailam in a helicopter and visit the Bhramarambika Mallikarjunaswamy Temple. Projects related to the development of the temple will be started under the 'Prasad' scheme undertaken by the Union Ministry of Tourism.

She will visit Shivaji inspiration center. She will reach Hakimpet airport at 4.15 pm and go to the Martyrs Memorial in Bollaram and pay respects to the martyred jawans. Later, she will go to the President's residence. At 7.45 pm, she will attend a dinner hosted by Governor Tamilisai at Raj Bhavan.

On December 27th at 10 am, teachers and students of Keshav Memorial Educational Institutions in Narayanguda will participate in a face-to-face with the President. The 74th batch IPS trainees will meet the President at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy at 3 pm. After that, she will go to Misra Dhatu Nigam Limited (Midhani) at Kanchanbagh to inaugurate a wide plate mill.

On December 28th in the morning, she will go by plane to Rajamahendravaram. From there, she goes to Bhadrachalam by helicopter to visit the Sitaramachandraswamy temple. A foundation stone will be laid for the development of tourism infrastructure in the temple. After that, she will start Sammakka Saralamma Janajati Pujari Sammelan.

She will later visit the Ramappa temple in Mulugu district by helicopter at 2.20 pm. Development of tourism infrastructure in the temple, the foundation stone for the restoration of Kameshwaralaya temple will be laid. On December 29th at 11 am, there will be a meeting with teachers and students of G. Narayanamma Women's Engineering College, BM Malani Nursing College, and Mahila Dakshata Samiti Suman Junior College. At 5 pm, the President will visit the statue of Samathamurthy at Shamshabad.

On December 30th at 9.30 am, she will go to Yadadri by helicopter and visit Lakshminarasimhaswamy temple. She will return to the President's residence at noon. At one o'clock in the afternoon, a dinner will be served at the President's house in Bollaram.