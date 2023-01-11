Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated team RRR for winning the Best Original Song award at Golden Globes 2023 on Wednesday. "A very special accomplishment...This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that Naatu Naatu has now become the pride for all Telugu people. "Natu Natu song from the film is a source of pride for all Telugu people. Heartiest congratulations to RRR film team including music director Keeravani who won the Golden Globe award in the original song category for this song," he wrote on Twitter.

Congratulating team RRR, TDP President Chandrababu Naidu said that Telugu has now become the language of Indian soft power. "Delighted to learn that @RRRMovie has won the GoldenGlobes Award for Best Original Song!... Absolutely proud! Like I said earlier, Telugu has now become the language of Indian soft power," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also spoke on Telugu pride while congratulating the makers of RRR. "The Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of all of AndhraPradesh...We are incredibly proud of you!" he wrote on Twitter.

Telugu song “Naatu Naatu” from Rajamouli's blockbuster movie RRR won the Best Original Song title at the Golden Globes 2023 on Wednesday. The song has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, composed by Chandrabose, with M. M. Keeravani as the music director.