Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police filed a prisoner on transit (PT) warrant in the court on Friday to arrest Nandakumar, who is accused in the TRS MLAs 'baiting' case, in an illegal construction case. The application for PT warrant came after one Konne Indira of Miyapur complained to the Banjara Hills police that the land was sub-leased to Nandakumar even though he had no authority and in September he set up a shop named Bombay Gourmet on he land.

After hearing the arguments, the Third Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Nampally adjourned the hearing till Saturday. Nandakumar allegedly took the lease of Daggubati Suresh Babu's land in Filmnagar and started construction there without permits. Pertinently, Nandakumar was granted bail in the case of MLA “baiting”.