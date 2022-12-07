Hyderabad: Police was deployed to find out Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Uppal MLA NVSS Prabhakar ring after he lost it while cutting grass in an agricultural field in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Police sources said that Rachakonda Police Commissionerate was informed about the matter and a police contingent was immediately sent to the spot. After a thorough search operation with metal detectors, the team found the ring within minutes. NVSS Prabhakar thanked Rachakonda Police for the help.

