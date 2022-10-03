Hyderabad: Police claimed to have uncovered the Kashmir connection in the arrest of three persons in Hyderabad in Telangana on Sunday on the charges of allegedly plotting terror attacks in the city. Police have seized four hand grenades, net cash of Rs 5,41,800, five cell phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Zahed of Malakpet, Mohd Sameeruddin (39) of Akber Bagh, Syeedabad, and Maaz Hasan Farooq (29) of Humayun Nagar, Mehidipatnam, police said in an official release. In the latest revelation in connection with the case, police said that a plan was created in Pakistan to create carnage in Hyderabad with grenades supplied in the Telangana capital through Kashmir.

The police believe that the grenades were secretly transported to Kashmir from there and then moved to Hyderabad. Police said that one of the three accused arrested Abdul Zahed from Musarambagh was holding meetings with local youths and attracting them towards terrorism by giving them financial support.

Also read: Terror plot mastermind Abdul Zahed supplied mobiles to terrorists in jail

“He is provoking the youth through social media. He had received clear instructions from Pakistan to use the recent events in the city as an opportunity to incite communal clashes. As a part of it, the bomb blasts were planned. Dasara festival celebrations were chosen as the target,” a police officer said. According to police sources, recently terrorists attacked CRPF forces in Kashmir with made-in-China blue grenades.

As the grenades found from the three accused arrested were blue, they are also suspected to be made in China and reached Kashmir from Pakistan two months ago,” police said. They further stated that as per reliable information, a box of grenades that came in a mini-van less than a month ago in the suburbs of the city was seized.

The first grenade attack took place in 2006 at the Odeon theatre at RTC Crossroads in Hyderabad. At that time, the forensic examination found that the grenade, too, was made in China. After receiving the grenades, the accused has been waiting for further orders from Pakistan for a month, police said.