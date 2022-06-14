Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC Morcha National President K Laxman on Tuesday said that a public meeting will be held during the party's National Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad on July 3. The meeting is expected to be held at around 6 pm on the day, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering the keynote address, said Laxman.

Other than the Prime Minister, Union Ministers will be accompanied by Chief Ministers and Deputy CMs from 18 different states. "Working committee meetings will be held in such a way that they uphold the traditions of Telangana," he noted. The national executive meeting will take place on July 2 and 3 at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). The event will kick off at 4 pm on the first day and end at 4 pm the next day. The public meeting will take place afterward.

