Hyderabad: As per the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) President YS Sharmila over phone and conveyed his sympathies over her recent arrest in Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana. The Prime Minister has expressed concern over Sharmila having been arrested and towed away while seated in her car, the leaders said.

The YSRTP leaders, on condition of anonymity, further said PM Modi had a whatsapp call with Sharmila for over two to three minutes. It may be recalled Sharmila was arrested and towed away by a Hyderabad police traffic truck when she tried to proceed to hold a protest demonstration at the residence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad recently.

YS Sharmila responded on the same issue after paying homage to Ambedkar's statue on Tank Bund, Hyderabad. She thanked Prime Minister Modi for his sympathy over her arrest. On the other hand, Sharmila criticized the KCR government severely. There were allegations that Kavita was doing the liquor scam on the one hand and playing Bathukamma drama on the other, the YSRTP chief said.

Also Read: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila seated in car towed away by police in Hyderabad

Sharmila criticized that everyone in the KCR family is raising the curtains for enacting a different drama. The only sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been at loggerheads with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) ever since she launched her own party in Telangana and embarked on a mass contact programme in the State.