Hyderabad (Telangana): Completing a Ph.D. requires putting in loads of hours of uninterrupted work. This leads to many research students finding themselves struggling with procrastination.

A photo of a note from a Ph.D. student who described himself as a "terrible procrastinator" has gone viral on social media. The note reads, "Please do not talk to me. I am doing my Ph.D. work and if you speak to me, I will not stop because I am a terrible procrastinator! Email if needed. Thank you."

The note was posted on Twitter by a man named Steven Bingham. "I think every Ph.D. student needs this sign at some point @PhDVoice," he captioned the picture.

The tweet has gone viral on social media. Here's how netizens reacted to it: "I need this stapled to my forehead" said one netizen, while another one said, "Do not email me either. Kind regards."

