Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Secretary, on behalf of the state government, reached the Supreme Court and filed a petition against the Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, for delaying the dispute between the Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan. The petition sought answers from the Secretary to the Governor and the Secretary to the Central Law Department and the petition mentioned that the Governor has not approved any of the 10 bills. Out of the pending bills, seven are pending since September and three are pending since the last month.

The petition demanded that the constitutionally elected government should explain to the Governor that it is not justified to keep the bills pending, which were passed in both Houses. The petition further mentioned the 10 pending bills--Telangana Universities Joint Appointment Board Bill, a bill to convert the Forestry College and Research Institute at Mulugu into a Forestry University, Azamabad Industrial Area Act Amendment Bill, Municipal Regulations Act Amendment Bill, Amendment of Public Employment Act, Private Universities Act Amendment Bill, Motor Vehicles Tax Act Amendment Bill, Municipal Act Amendment Bill, Panchayatiraj Act Amendment Bill, Agricultural University Act Amendment Bill.

In the assembly sessions held in September last year, the state government proposed eight bills, including setting up of a joint board to take up appointments in universities in the state, converting Forest College and Research Institute in Mulugu, amending the Private Universities Act to allow some more private universities in the state, GHMC Act, Municipal Act, Azamabad Industrial Area Act Amendment, Public The Employment Act Amendment and GST Act Amendment Bills were approved by both the Houses on September 13 and reached the Raj Bhavan for the Governor's assent.

Out of these, the Governor approved the GST Act Amendment Bill and the remaining seven bills are kept pending in the Raj Bhavan for the last six months. Subsequently, three more new bills were approved by both Houses in the Legislative Assembly held last month, which are currently waiting for the Governor's seal of approval in the Raj Bhavan. It is in this order that the state government recently approached the Supreme Court.