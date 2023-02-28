Hyderabad: Investigators are suspecting a Rs 600 property dispute could be at the centre of the alleged suicide by the father-in-law of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's daughter on Monday. Dr Mazar Uddin Ali Khan (60) allegedly shot himself dead from point blank range at his residence in Banjara Hills MLA Colony at around 1 pm on Monday.

Mazar was found in a pool of blood inside his room and was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills where he was declared dead by the doctors. Police believe that the family and financial disputes between the couple have been going on for some time and escalated for the past few days, police said.

Police suspect the doctor may have committed suicide due to mental stress caused by the family dispute. It is believed that Mazar could not bear the bad publicity about him on social media due to the family dispute. The close friends of the deceased believe that the main reason for his suicide was that he could not reconcile with handing over a property worth Rs 600 crore to his wife.

Mazar's wife, Afia Rashid had returned to Hyderabad from from an abroad trip three months ago. Since then, Afia lived on the ground floor and Mazar on the first floor. Mazar got married to Afia in 1993. There were frequent fights between the couple and she approached police stations and courts many times including in a domestic violence case against Mazar.

In 2021, she had a fight with her husband and cut her wrist with a knife. It is said that on Sunday night, Mazar called the youth who had been massaging him to his house. Mazar is said to have spent the whole night walking in the house as he could not sleep. After going out with the youth in the morning, he returned home and went into his room, and closed the door before he was found dead later in the day.

South Zone DCP Joel Davis and Banjara Hills ACP Sridhar visited the house on Monday. Postmortem of Mazar's body was conducted at Osmania Hospital on Monday. Mazar was working as an orthopedic surgeon in the research department of the Owaisi hospital. He was also a classmate of famous cricketer Azharuddin. In 2020, Asaduddin Owaisi's second daughter was married to Mazar's son Dr. Abil Ali Khan.

