ETV Bharat Desk: As the Oscar victory of the movie RRR is celebrated across the country and was being discussed in the Upper House of Parliament, the Telangana BJP state President, Bandi Sanjay, joins the bandwagon, who had in 2020, shown strong displeasure against the film and had threatened Rajamouli with dire consequences. Piyush Goyal, the leader of the party, representing the BJP in the Upper House, lauded not only the film, but also the makers of the film.

Jagdeep Dhankar, the Chairman of the Upper House, subsequently threw the floor open for lawmakers to speak out in support of the Oscar-winning film 'RRR' and the artistes. Goyal reminded that "the movie's screenwriter, V Vijayendra Prasad, is Prime Minister Modi's choice for the Rajya Sabha, and attributed the Oscar victory of the film to his decision."

It is noteworthy that after learning that Jr NTR was portraying a character, who is disguised as a Muslim in the movie, Rajamouli, the director of the Oscar-winning film, was warned of physical violence by Bandi Sanjay two years ago. Opposition leader, Rama Suganthan, tweeted quoting an Indian Express headline about the threats that the BJP leader made when he had threatened to set theatres on fire if the movie, RRR, was shown.

The BJP leader had expressed displeasure of Jr NTR's attire in the film displayed through promotional videos and posters back then. The BJP leader was agitated because the actor in the movie was disguising a Muslim mechanic while wearing a skull cap and a white Khan dress and he had asked Rajamouli not to retain the shots in the final edit of the film.

Bandi had accused the filmmaker of manipulating the facts and distorting history. Jr NTR, who is portraying a tribal leader, disguises himself as a Muslim to avoid arrest while he attempts to save a tribal girl from the clutches of the enemy, is where Bandi had shown his reservation about the film.

Before the movie's release, Rajamouli had announced that he would not be retelling well-known facts in his film, preferring instead to focus on two tribal leaders, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, and how their experiences in exile led to their eventual friendship. Without mentioning how he felt about the movie two years ago and how he reacted, Bandi has also congratulated the filmmakers, including Rajamouli, on the success of the movie. He has taken to the Twitter handle and lauded the RRR team for winning the Oscar.