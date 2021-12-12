Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana state Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said that only BJP has the guts to face Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Speaking to the media here in Hyderabad, Kumar said, "A Large number of youth and various party leaders have joined BJP from Kalwakurthy constituency. Only the BJP has the guts to face the TRS. The BJP is the only party breaking the TRS barrier. It is evident from GHMC, Dubbaka, Huzurabad election results."

The state BJP chief further alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted to buy votes with money and was defeated by the people of Huzurabad but he still does not understand.

"Farmer's death in Medak district is atrocious. The reason for this is the failure of the KCR government. KCR is harassing the farmers by not buying the crop cultivated during the rainy season. It's shameful that farmers are committing suicides."

Kumar claimed that when BJP will gain power in the state then we will show what is known as development.

He further added that only BJP can overthrow the corrupted KCR. "All the people of the state are looking towards BJP. That is why Telangana activists and journalists are joining the BJP." Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP will win the Kalvakurthi assembly seat in the upcoming elections."

(ANI)