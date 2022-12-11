Nizamabad (Telangana): A man sustained injuries in a blast at the Bada Bazaar area in Nizamabad. "Around 10 pm on Saturday, a man found a plastic box on the road and tried to open it. As soon as he opened it, a blast occurred leaving the man with serious injuries," said Dhanpal Surya Narayan, a BJP member.

He also said, "I would like to request the police department to conduct a detailed investigation as this is a serious matter so that in future such incidents do not take place". "We received info about a blast. The injured in the incident said that the blast happened when he shook a box of chemicals", said SHO of One Town, Vijay Babu.

"The injured who was identified as Shankar Goud was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition," he stated. (ANI)