Hyderabad: With two new Omicron cases reported on Friday, the total number of Omicron cases recorded in Telangana has risen to eight.

State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said neither community transmission nor locals testing positive for Omicron occurred in Telangana so far.

Speaking to reporters at the DPH office in Koti on Friday, Rao said this includes a woman from Hanumakonda at Warangal in Telangana, who had come from the UK a week ago. "She had tested negative for COVID-19 in the test conducted at the airport, but found positive when tested after eight days. Genome sequencing of samples collected from her revealed her to be Omicron positive," he said.

He further said that only two of the Omicron infected people were from 'at risk' countries and the others were from non-risk countries.

"Though the Omicron cases are on the rise, there is no need for the people to panic as the treatment protocols and others remain the same," he said stressing the importance of vaccination and following COVID-appropriate behaviour to effectively deal with the virus.

"About 95 per cent of the people infected with the virus have no symptoms at all. Only 1-2 in the known Omicron cases in the country have been hospitalized. Only one death due to the Omicron variant has been reported in the world so far. There's no need to panic," he said.

"97 per cent of people in the state have been administered the first dose. And 56 per cent took both the doses," he added.