Jangaon (Telangana): A man died after a piece of omelette got stuck in his throat while drinking alcohol at a liquor shop. The freak incident took place at Bachchannapeta in Jangaon district of Telangana on Thursday evening. The deceased is identified as Bhupal Reddy (38). The police booked a case based on information provided by the liquor shop manager.

Bhupal Reddy bought his favorite liquor brand and went to the permit room beside the shop. He opened the bottle and mixed a little peg. Then he thought of having an omelet as a snack for munching. He ordered for an omelet and got it. Then he was drinking liquor sip by sip and taking a bite at omelette in between. All of a sudden, an omelette piece stuck got stuck in his throat and he struggle hard for a little while and died on the spot.

The death took place in a short span before others present there at that time could realise what was happening to Bhupal Reddy. The permit room manager informed about this to the police, who reached the spot and registered a case and started an inquiry. They shifted the dead body to the mortuary for postmortem.

Also Read: Alcoholic monkey in Rae Bareli troubles liquor venders