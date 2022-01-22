Medchal: Bhargavi, a pregnant woman, was admitted at Heedimetla Lions Club Hospital. She was admitted on Friday evening at around 7 pm for delivery. It was about the same time that the doctor also left the building.

Without a doctor to operate or even to supervise, two nurses - Jyotsna and Rani - took it upon themselves to deliver Bhargavi's baby in 'normal delivery'. When the baby was handed to the family, she was lifeless but the nurses told them that its because of some breathing issue. The nurses also insisted that the child be taken to another hospital to treat the issue.

Unsuspecting parents took the baby to another hospital. There, the doctors confirmed that the baby girl had died before being brought to the hospital. This came as a huge shock to the family, who started protesting at the Lions Club Hospital, demanding justice.

"My wife was admitted to Lions Club Hopsital on Friday evening. A doctor was present till 7 pm. After the doctor went out, two nurses came to the room and took my pregnant wife to the operation theatre for normal delivery...Doctors examined the baby and confirmed that it had died already," explained Jagadish, the grieving father of the baby.

Jagadish's family has demanded that the hospital management take action against the nurses who caused their baby's death. After hearing about the protest, police officials came to the spot and inquired the management about this issue.