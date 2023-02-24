Mahabubnagar (Telangana) : The Mahabubnagar police arrested four fraudsters for luring nearly 25 women to pose for nude photos so as to get selected for some special puja by an unknown guru. They promised crores of rupees for poor women as a reward. However, the racket was nabbed after a woman filed a complaint against their suspicious activities using nude photos.

During interrogation, shocking things surfaced and the police have taken a step forward in the matter of nude photos of women as it has become a topic of heated discussion in the Mahabubnagar district. The main accused is absconding. Police said that more things will come to light if the main accused is arrested.

The modus operandi of the gang was to tell women that they can earn crores if selected for some worship ritual. But to be selected for that puja, nude photos are required, they used to lure their victims. The police of Mahabubnagar District Jadcharla arrested the gang that told lies to collect the nude photos of 20 to 25 innocent women.

A search is on for the main accused. On the 18th of this month, Dial-100 received a call that there will be a fight in the old market of Jadcharla town. The police reached there and registered a case based on a woman's complaint and started an investigation. First, a man named Zainullahuddin was detained. When he was interrogated on the allegation of taking pictures of the woman, the nude photo racket was busted.

According to the police, Jainullahuddin of Wanaparthi is living in a rented house in Jadcharla. Along with him, Ramulu, Shankar Ali, and Ramulu Naik are collecting nude photos related to women. They said that there is a guru they know who chooses poor women and if they want to be selected for that special pooja, they must send nude photos of to a person named Tirupati.

The investigation revealed that 20 to 25 nude photos of women were collected and sent to Tirupati for 2 months. But what will Tirupati do with the photos sent? Who is Tirupati's Guru? It remains to be seen what will be done with these photos. The CI of Jadcherla revealed that the main accused will be caught soon.