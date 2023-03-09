New Delhi: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticized the Union government for allegedly targeting Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders through probe agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), or Income Tax (I-T) department. KTR said that these were not ED summons, but rather "Modi summons." His reaction came after his sister and BRS leader K Kavitha was summoned for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case.

KTR claimed that around 11 to 12 BRS leaders were targeted by the Union government, but they were unable to find anything damaging. Kavitha, the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, received a notice to appear before the ED in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

KTR called the agencies such as CBI, ED, and I-T "puppets" in the hands of the Union government and slammed the BJP. He questioned the Union government's alleged role in promoting the business interests of billionaire Gautam Adani. He also criticized the media claiming that there was no press freedom and alleged that the Union government had gone after the national broadcaster of the United Kingdom, BBC, for its documentary criticizing PM Modi's role during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

KTR questioned PM Modi's silence on the allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group and claimed that the Prime Minister only had time for campaigns such as 'Chai pe Charcha' and 'Pariksha pe Charcha'. The ED alleged that a 'South group' controlled by Kavitha, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarat Chandra Reddy, among others, gave kickbacks of crores to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, allegedly used in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections. The amount was paid to gain control over the liquor business in Delhi. Kavitha was earlier questioned in connection with the case by the CBI in December 2022. However, Kavitha is not an accused in the case yet, and it is not clear if any financial links have been established.

The ED recently arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai in connection with the case. According to reports, ED alleged that Arun Pillai represented Kavitha's business interests and her 'benami' investments. Kavitha had earlier announced her plan to hold a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on March 10, demanding that the Women's Reservation Bill be tabled in the Budget session of parliament.

She has written to the ED, saying she would appear for her deposition on March 11. Ahead of Kavitha's meeting with ED, CM KCR has called a joint meeting of the BRS Parliamentary Party, Legislature Party, and the state Executive at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS headquarters in Hyderabad, on March 10.

