Hyderabad: The menace of stray dogs in Telangana continues as seven more persons were attacked and injured by canines in different parts of the state on Thursday and Friday. According to officials, the victims include two children one of them a 17 month-old-infant girl. The incidents come hours after as many as 16 people were injured in dog attacks in the state.

The officials added, Jarpula Bhanushree (17 months) was attacked by a stray dog while playing at the doorstep of his house in Jagannathapuram village of Palvancha Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday morning. The baby was injured in her left arm in the attack. On Thursday evening, Bolle Sarishma (4) was attacked by two dogs while playing in front of her house in the Konaraopeta Mandal center of Rajanna Sirisilla district and sustained injuries on her head.

Also read: Canine terror rocks Telangana; 16 people attacked by stray dogs in 24 hours

'A government teacher and his wife were on a two-wheeler when they were chased by dogs at Beitbazar in Jagityala district headquarters on Friday', an official said. The dogs attacked the couple who lost control of the vehicle and fell and injured their legs. Also, a ten-year-old boy Cherry was attacked by stray dogs and sustained injuries on his chest at Rajivnagar in Suryapet district headquarters on Friday morning.

Residents said that 11-year-old Tarun and 10-year-old Sheikh Shahin of the same colony were also injured in the dog attack on Thursday night. The fresh canine attacks come close on the heels of similar attacks on 16 people, who were mauled by dogs including a suspected rabid dog in three districts of Telangana within 24 hours.

A rabid dog attacked and injured ten people in Yacharam village of Rangareddy district on Thursday. Pertinently, a pack of stray dogs on Sunday mauled a four-year-old boy to death in Ameerpet area of Hyderabad. The incident was caught on camera causing shock and grief among people. Although there had been an immediate reaction from the concerned ministry officials regarding the remedial measures that the government proposed to initiate to curb the menace, there is no visible respite in the incidents across Telangana.