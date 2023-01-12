Hyderabad: Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested in Hyderabad for duping a doctor from the city of Rs 12.45 lakhs under the guise of being 'love spell casters', said Rachakonda Police on Tuesday. The incident took place after the victim, an ophthalmologist, contacted the duo after receiving their number from the internet while searching for a 'love spell caster'. She sought improvement in her professional as well as personal life, said police officials.

The accused were identified as Okwuchukwu (41), Jonathan Uzaka (35), while Michael Azunda and Daniel, two other members, are currently at large, informed Rachakonda Cyber crime ACP SV Harikrishna.

In the complaint, the victim noted that the duo demanded Rs 1 lakh to be provided to them for initiating the process, and eventually collected the Rs 12.45 lakh amount noting various reasons.

The group ran its operation from Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, from where a Police team arrested the two and brought them to Hyderabad. Currently, the accused are in judicial custody. They have been charged under sections 417, 419, 420 of the IPC as well as section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, police also stated.

It has been discovered that the four came to India to start a cloth business, but after sustaining losses, shifted to cheating people in order to earn money. They opened accounts using brokers and posted advertisements, consisting of their phone numbers, on social media as well as on Google, from where the woman got to know about them.