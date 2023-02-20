Hyderabad (Telangana): The funeral rites for Tollywood actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna will be performed in Hyderabad on Monday. Many leaders, film industry personalities and Nandamuri fans paid their last respects to the mortal remains of Taraka Ratna at his residence in Mokila in Ranga Reddy district here.

Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday at the age of 40 while undergoing treatment for heart attack at Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru. The end came 23 days after he suffered the cardiac arrest while taking part in the launch of state-wide 'Yuvagalam Padayatra' of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh at Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh on January 27.

The mortal remains of Taraka Ratna will be brought to the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Filmnagar, Hyderabad, on Monday morning for the Tollywood fraternity to pay their last respects to the departed actor. Later, the last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthanam, Jubilee Hills, at 3 pm. Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is overseeing the last rites for Taraka Ratna.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Kodali Nani paid last respects to the mortal remains of Taraka Ratna at his residence in Mokila. He recalled how the departed actor used to tell him about his desire to contest in elections on the TDP ticket as this party was formed by his grandfather NT Rama Rao. YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief Y S Sharmila called on the bereaved family members of Taraka Ratna and conveyed her condolences. She paid her last respects to the mortal remains.