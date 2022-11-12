Munipalli (Telangana): A shocking case of revenge killing has come to the fore from the Sangareddy district of Telangana. The parents, who had been waiting for two years to kill the murderer of their son, hunted him down with axes and killed him on the spot.

According to the police, Begari Anand, a resident of Chinnachelmeda in Sangareddy District killed one Talari Praveen, a resident of the same village, in October 2020. A fight between the two while gambling led to this crime. Anand, who spent a year in jail in this case, was recently released on bail. He lives in Sangareddy and works in a private industry.

On November 9, Anand went to a relative's house in Chinnachelmeda to attend a function. On coming to know about this, Praveen's father Ambayya, mother Swaroopa, and brother Prabhu Das went to the place. When they noticed Anand coming out of the house on Friday morning, they sprinkled chili powder in his eyes.

Later, Anand was brutally murdered by cutting off his head and hands in Chinnachelmeda village. The accused then surrendered at the Budhera police station. Sadashivapet Rural CI Santosh Kumar and Munipalli SSI Rajasekhar reached the spot and took cognizance of the matter. Further investigation is on.