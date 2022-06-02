Mulugu: In an unfortunate incident, a 16-year-old boy who is studying in Class 10 committed suicide by jumping into the Palemvagu project in Venkatapur after his mother allegedly refused to buy him a mobile phone. The incident happened in the Pragallapally village of Wazeedu mandal in Mulugu district.

The deceased Payam Sai Likith is the only child to his mother Susheela. His father had died a year ago. According to sources, Payam left his home on Monday afternoon after his mother refused to buy him a phone as she could not afford to buy it. The mother thought that he would come back home after some time but he did not return. His mother was tensed and and searched for him everywhere but could not find him.

Following this, his mother lodged a complaint to the Wazeedu police on the same day. Based on the complaint, police launched a search for him. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was found in the reservoir on Wednesday. The body has been shifted to the Community Health Centre at Venkatapur for postmortem. The devastated mother cried her heart out as her only child is no more in this world.