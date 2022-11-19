Hyderabad: 'With an investment of Rs. 1 lakh, you own Rs. 4 crores within 8 months', the main accused promised the victims in the Multijet Private Limited scam case. One by one, shocking facts are coming to light in the scam case in which the main accused, Tekula Muktiraj, MD of Multijet Trading Pvt Ltd, duped the victims with a fake app.

In general, online trading should use SEBI-recognized technology. The accused made his app in the name of Multijet Private Limited to implement his scheme. He made the people believe that transactions were done for online trading in gold, coal, and gas. After investing, he gave profits to some people first. After the people invested a large amount, he stopped making payments.

The accused escaped after 'ETV Bharat' brought to light the fraud committed by Muktiraj along with the staff of a prison in the city. The CCS police registered a case on this fraud and started the investigation.

Only 12 lakhs in bank accounts!

The police initially found that Muktiraj had cheated people up to over Rs. 100 crores. This amount was identified based on the transactions in the app he made, sources said. In this background, when the bank accounts in the name of Multijet Private Limited and Real Life Infra Developers were checked, it was found that there were only Rs 12 lakhs. It is learned that the rest of the money was drawn a week ago.

They are investigating how such a large amount of money was diverted. The bank accounts of Muktiraj's family and some other people who worked in the organization will also be examined. As part of the investigation, the police are detaining and interrogating the persons who were involved in making the app for the Multijet Trading Private Limited.