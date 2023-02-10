Hyderabad: The much-awaited 'Formula E racing' will begin on Saturday with a practice match and denizens will get a chance to witness those races, which are seen abroad so far. A 2.8 km street circuit has been laid out for the international competitions held along the banks of Hussainsagar. The race will start from Lumbini Park and go from the side of the Secretariat to NTR Garden via Mint Compound and IMAX.

Electric cars from 11 leading automobile companies, along with 22 racers, will participate in the competition. As part of the security measures, barricades and spectator galleries have been set up on both sides of the street circuit. The first practice race started on Friday at 4.30 pm and on Saturday, the second pre-practice race will be held at 8.40 am, the qualifying races at 10:40 am, and the main race at 3 pm.

Also read: What is Formula E? All you need to know ahead of inaugural race in India

Drivers from different countries have already inspected the track whereas the organisers learned from the failure of IRL and took precautions regarding the track and audience galleries. Arrangements for around 21,000 spectators have been done by the organisers and the police have completely sealed off the areas around NTR Marg, Secretariat, Mint Compound and Telugu Thalli fly over where the racing will be conducted.

The authorities, who have arranged parking at 17 places will close the Secunderabad-Tank Bund road and an additional 600 police personnel will be deployed for traffic control. A musical fountain floating on the water and a laser show will be conducted at Hussainsagar for domestic and foreign tourists coming to the racing competitions. The laser show will last from 7 pm to 9 pm. Tourists standing on the road can watch for free.