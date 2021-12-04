Warangal: In a shocking case of honour killing, a minor girl, Anjali(17) was killed by her mother Ubbani Sammakka, and grandmother Yakamma in Parvathagiri. Anjali was strangled to death with a pillow over her throat when she was asleep on November 19th.

Sammakka has two daughters. After her elder daughter's marriage, Sammakka's husband passed away. Her younger daughter Anjali (17), who is studying 10th class, was in love with a boy named Prashanth who belongs to a lower caste and resides in the same village.

Sammakka warned her daughter not to talk to him and stay away from him. Anjali did not listen to her. Sammakka was against inter-caste marriage since it could bring disgrace to their family. She got furious and planned to kill her daughter.

Police, who registered a case under suspicious circumstances, interrogated Sammakka and Yakamma. Both the accused confessed to the murder.

