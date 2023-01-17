Hyderabad (Telangana): Mortal remains of Mir Barkat Ali Khan popularly known as Mukarram Jah, grandson of the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan who passed away at his residence in Istanbul, the capital of Turkey, will be brought to Hyderabad on Tuesday evening.

This is in line with the octogenarian's desire to be laid to rest in his homeland. Mir Barkat Ali Khan's children will be travelling to Hyderabad with his mortal remains. The funeral cortege will be brought to Chowmahalla Palace from the airport at 5 pm on Tuesday.

The public will be allowed to pay their last respects to the Nizam on Wednesday (Jan. 18) between 8 am and 1 pm. The nizam will be laid to rest at around 4 pm later in the day next to his father Azam Jah's grave in Mecca Masjid as he had wished for when he was alive.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who condoled the death of Prince Mukarram Jah, directed officials to conduct his last rites with the highest State honours in recognition of his social services in the fields of education and medicine for the poor as the successor of the Nizam.

Born on October 6, 1933, to Azam Jah, the eldest son of Mir Osman Ali Khan, and Durre Shewar, daughter of Abdul Mejid, the last Sultan of Turkey (Ottoman Empire). Mir Barkat Ali Khan was made the successor of the Asaf Jahi dynasty by his grandfather and Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan. Mir Barkat Ali Khan is survived by four wives, Esra, Helen, Manolia Onur, and Orchid, and five children.