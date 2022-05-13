Nampally(Telangana): While on a visit to Telangana,, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant spoke to the media at the BJP state office in Nampally on Thursday. He said that Bandi Sanjay's 'Praja Sangram yatra' is going on successfully and that the popularity of the padayatra gives confidence that the BJP government will be formed in Telangana.

He also added that they are giving widow pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, and interest-free loans to farmers. So it is clear that Goa is offering more schemes than Telangana. Moreover, Gazetted officers at the panchayat level visit every week in Goa for a checkup and ensure that the welfare schemes reach the grassroots level.

"More Schemes in Goa than Telangana": Goa CM Pramod Sawant

He also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Telangana on the May 14. He applauded that Union Minister Kishan Reddy who has a good job in Goa elections.

“PM Modi's aim is for the welfare schemes to reach the last person. A double-engine government should be formed in all states. We are working towards implementing ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’ We have completed 100% vaccination in Goa. Now, Goa has become a state where tourists are also fully vaccinated. One should definitely see Goa to understand how a double-engine government works. If a place like Goa can come up with a double-engine government then Telangana should also have one," said Pramod Sawant.