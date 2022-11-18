Hyderabad: MLC Kavitha and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday lashed out at Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind over the derogatory remarks made against her and warned him against doing so in the future, failing which she would not hesitate to slap him with her slipper on the streets of Nizamabad.

"Arvind is like dirt. He always speaks with narrow-mindedness and uses cheap language. I have never criticised anyone personally and don’t like anyone to criticise me as a person. But he should not be tolerated anymore. If he continues such personal criticism, I would not hesitate to slap him with my slipper on the streets of Nizamabad," she said.

Reacting to her statement, BJP MP Arvind also slammed her. He spoke to the media in Nizamabad in the wake of the attack on his house in Hyderabad. He said, "Will Kavitha attack KCR's house as she attacked mine? Is it reasonable to attack the house like this? I understand the political pain of Kavitha. Her political career is almost ending. She said she would defeat me politically and I am ready for it!"