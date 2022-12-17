Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Reddy, who is a complainant against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the then Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs poaching case, has been asked to appear before the ED on December 19, officials said on Saturday. He has been asked to be present at the ED office in Hyderabad along with transaction documents and his Aadhaar Card.

The Tandur legislator has also been asked to submit copies of his documents including his Aadhar Card, Passport, and PAN card along with details of his and his family members' bank accounts as well as details of immovable and movable properties registered on his and his family's name, along with the copies of invoices/ sale deeds, details of the source of funds for the acquisition of such properties, etc.

He has also been asked to submit details of shares in details of the list of companies/firms owned, shares in all companies, acquired by his or his family members since April 1, 2015, (including sold-off shares), and details of all movable and immovable properties acquired/sold by the companies and copies of all audited Annual Returns/Balance Sheets among other details.

Reddy has also been asked to submit his personal information in a Bio-Data format, reads summon issued by the ED. ED officials, however, refused to divulge information on the reason behind the summons notice. Pilot Rohit Reddy acknowledged that he has received the notice from the ED.

"They (ED) have asked me for my biodata. If they want, they can check my online affidavits which I had submitted at the time of the election," Reddy told the media. Three persons namely Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma of Delhi, Nanda Kumar, and Simhayaji Swamy of Tirupathi were named as accused in the case registered at the Moinabad Police Station after a complaint was lodged by Reddy on October 26.

In the FIR, Reddy alleged that Ramachandra Bharati who came to Hyderbad from Delhi, and Nanda Kumar of Hyderabad, both belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party had met him and offered him Rs 100 crore to join the BJP. Reddy also said that they allegedly threatened that criminal cases will be foisted against him and raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be carried out if he did not join the BJP. (ANI)