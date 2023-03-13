Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear to Telangana BJP leaders that they should gird up their loins and strive to bring the party to power in the ensuing Assembly polls, which are slated for 2023. He suggested to the party leaders to create awareness among the people about various Central government schemes, which are being implemented in the state.

Amit Shah, who gave credit for the party's good performance in the state to the leaders, suggested that they should work in tandem to further strengthen the party. He had a special meeting with BJP State President Bandi Sanjay, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP OBC Morcha National President K Laxman at Hakimpet Air Force Centre on Sunday

It is reported that the discussions were held on roping in important leaders from other parties. Amit Shah reportedly asked the party leaders to keep in touch with disgruntled leaders of BRS and Congress and use their services to strengthen the party. District and constituency-wise leaders, who are useful to the party, should be identified and they should be brought to the party's fold, he opined.

It is learnt that the issue of former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy was also discussed at the meeting and Shah reportedly suggested that party in-charges Tarun Chugh and Sunil Bansal would be available in the state and they can be contacted regarding party affairs in the state at any time. He enquired about the developments in the state in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of BRS MLC Kavita. The state leaders explained to him how BRS responded to the issue.

Bandi Sanjay submitted a special report to Amit Shah on the party's situation and the programmes to be undertaken in the state. It learnt that Amit Shah has indicated that there is a positive atmosphere for BJP in Telangana and if it works as planned, the party has a bright chance to win the Assembly polls. He explained to the leaders the need to work unitedly and according to the plan to strengthen the party from the booth level in all the constituencies

In addition to the programmes directed by the party at the national level, they should take up programmes mainly on the problems of farmers, the unemployed and employees in the state, he suggested. On the occasion, Sanjay explained to him that BJP is already going ahead with the programmes against 317 GO and new PRC and other issues. Shah suggested that the main alternative to BRS is BJP. Despite the difference of opinion among the leaders, Shah suggested that everyone should work in tandem to strengthen the party in the state.