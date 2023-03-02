Hyderabad (Telangana): In a tragic road accident, three of a family died after a lorry lost control near Kollur Outer Ring Road and ploughed into makeshift huts, during the early hours on Thursday. The lorry was enroute to Chittoor from Haryana when the mishap occurred near Patancheru.

The police have launched a manhunt for the absconding driver. Police identified deceased identified as Babu Rathore, Kamalibhai, and Basappa Rathore, alll residents of Karnataka were working here as contract laborers in the infra works for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and they were living in makeshift huts near Kollur Junction, police said.

Miyapur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Narasimha Rao who was informed about the incident paid a visit to the spot and inspected the accident spot. He also carried out spot investigations. It was said all three migrant workers died on the spot and the lorry driver abandoned the vehicle after the accident.

Police moved all three bodies to the Patancheru Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have also seized the lorry and registered a case against the absconding driver. Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver may have fell asleep while driving and lost control of the vehicle.

Police said they have contacted the kin of the deceased and they would come to complete the formalities to collect the corpses. Police said they had removed all the debris from the accident spot so as to avoid any traffic congestion at the key Kollur junction which is located near Patancheru.

Earlier in December, a Swiggy delivery boy died on the spot and six others were injured when a dumper hit over six vehicles in Gachibowli of Hyderabad. Eyewitnesses said that the dumper crashed into four cars and 2 two-wheelers. The incident took place at the Wipro intersection. Hyderabad Police registered a case and arrested the driver.