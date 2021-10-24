Hyderabad: The joy experienced by the kin of a woman who left home nine years ago knew no bounds after sighting her. The mentally challenged woman had reached Karimnagar in 2012 via train from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

The efforts made by her family members to trace her went in vain. Prakriti Environmental Society in Hyderabad spotted the woman and moved her to Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust in Hyderabad in 2014. Under medication and psychiatric treatment at Erragadda mental hospital, her mental state improved in the span of five years.

After enquiring about her whereabouts, the hospital administrators came to know that she hails from Thoropa in Ranchi. Colluding with the Anti-Women Trafficking Unit, the woman contacted her family members and informed them that she is alive and agile still.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions obstructed their reunion. The long wait came to an end and her daughter, brother, sister reached Hyderabad. Brimming with happiness, her family members hugged her and burst into tears.

"I am very happy to find our sister after many years. Madam (administrator) spoke to the Rangareddy District Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). We are very happy. We came to Telangana for the first time. I thank Madam for taking care of her for years," said the woman's brother.

After receiving kudos for their persistent efforts, Padmavati, spokesperson of the Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust, expressed happiness in handing over the woman to the family after improving her mental health.

