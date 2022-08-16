Hyderabad: The national anthem was simultaneously sung by people across Telangana on Tuesday as part of the celebration of 75 years of Independence. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his cabinet colleagues, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and other leaders attended the event at Abids here. Rao paid floral tributes at a statue of the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at Abids before singing the national anthem.

Vehicular traffic was halted at 11.30 AM to facilitate citizens to sing 'Jana Gana Mana'. The state government has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate the event. The state government is conducting the celebration of 75 years of Independence for a fortnight since August 8. (PTI)