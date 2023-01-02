Hyderabad: In a significant development, Maoists in Telangana are planning a revamp by reviving its ties with the Coordination Committee of Maoist Parties and Organisations of South Asia (CCOMPOSA), an umbrella body of the regional Maoist parties and organisations, intelligence sources said on Monday.

The Telangana intelligence department has received information about the latest development in the Maoist party. The department confirmed Amrit's appointment. It is not clear who he is--party politburo member Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu Dada, Military affairs in-charge Tippiri Tirupati alias Chetan and senior leader Ooke Ganesh--among these three--police suspect that one of them is Amrit

Intelligence sources suspect that Amrit participated in a recent online Zoom review meeting. The decision to hold demonstrations on January 16 to commemorate the founding chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines, Jose Maria Sison, who died on December 16, is believed to be proof of this, sources said.

It is noteworthy that CCOMPOSA has its affiliates in Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Germany, France, Turkey, Italy and other countries. The Indian Maoist organisation suffered a jolt after Kobad Gandhi's arrest in Delhi in 2009, Azad's encounter in the forests of Adilabad in 2010 and Kishanji's encounter in West Bengal's Lalgarh.