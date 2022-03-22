Hyderabad: Police have arrested a thief who stole a mobile Swachh toilet at Safilguda Chowrasta in Malkajgiri area of Telangana. The police recovered Rs 45,000 cash and seized the auto rickshaw used for stealing the toilet.

Sanitation workers had brought to the notice of their superiors that the Sulabh complex on the sidewalk at Safilguda Chowrastha was missing since March 16. A complaint was lodged with the local police. Based on the CCTV footage, the police identified the accused as Mupparam Jogaiah (36), a resident of Andol Mandal, Ammasagar village, Medak district, who lives in Domalguda in Medchal district. During the police interrogation, Jogaiah admitted that he had stolen the mobile toilet with the help of two other persons, Arun Kumar and Bikshapathi. Arun works in the advertising department at GHMC and Bikshapathi works as a supervisor at Jain Construction.

He said that the iron frame was scraped and sold for Rs 45,000. The accused has been remanded in custody and police are in search of his two other accomplices.