Hyderabad (Telangana): In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife and two children and later hanged himself to death. The police recovered bodies from their house at Papireddy Colony in Chandanagar on Monday after the neighbours complained about a foul smell emanating from the house. The police reached the spot and found the body of Nagaraju, his wife Sujata, son Sidappa (11) and daughter Ramyasree (7). The police suspect that the incident took place on Friday. Police initially confirmed that Nagaraju died by suicide after stabbing his wife and children with tailoring scissors. The police suspect that family quarrels are the reason for the crime.

Nagaraju hails from Potlampadu village of Sangareddy district and earns his living by running a grocery shop in Chandanagar. His wife Sujatha worked as a tailor. Nagaraju's 11-year-old son Siddappa was in Class V and his seven-year-old daughter Ramyasree was studying second grade. According to locals, "Nagaraju did not treat Sujata well, he behaved like a psycho. He killed his wife and children". The police collected the evidence at the scene and started the investigation.