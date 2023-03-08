Medak (Telangana): In a shocking incident, a man set another person on fire after the latter sprinkled colour on him despite being warned against it during the Holi celebration in Medak district of Telangana on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Marpally village of Regode mandal where an argument over smearing of Holi colour between the two persons soon turned ugly. According to reports, B Ambadas, a labourer, and his friend, Md Shabbir, were playing Holi when the former smeared the latter with colour. However, Shabbir did not appreciate it and warned Ambadas not to do it again. Despite Shabbir's warning, Ambadas went ahead and applied colour on him, which led to an argument between the two.

In a fit of rage, Shabbir poured petrol on Ambadas and set him ablaze. The incident shocked the villagers, who immediately rushed to the scene and doused the flames. Ambadas was then shifted to Osmania General Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment for 40% burns. The police have registered a case under Section 307 of the IPC and have taken Shabbir into custody.

Police said the incident has not led to any disharmony in the village. Meanwhile, in another incident during Holi celebrations, a youth was thrashed by a mob on Tuesday near the Jari Mari Mandir in Mumbai's Saki Naka. The boy was admitted to a hospital with grave injuries. It was not clear why the mob thrashed the youth who reports identifed as Faizan. An FIR regarding an attempt to murder IPC 307 and other relevant sections was registered against the accused and 7 people were arrested.

