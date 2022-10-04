Hyderabad: An angry man in Ameerpet set his bike on fire as a traffic cop intercepted him. The aggrieved rider, identified as S Ashok (45), alleged that he was fed up with a large number of challans issued against his vehicle by traffic cops. The SR Nagar police said, "Traffic home guard Asghar noticed a bike rider was coming in the opposite direction. The cop stopped his vehicle. The rider, who runs a mobile shop at Annapurna block in Maitrivanam of Ameerpet went inside his shop and came out with a bottle of petrol. He sprinkled petrol and set his vehicle ablaze. "

Ashok alleged that the cop only stopped him, who was taking a U-turn, but did not stop an expensive car going in the wrong direction. Ashok was taken into custody by the police and shifted to SR Nagar police station. Joint Commissioner of Hyderabad Traffic Department AV Ranganath stated that the home guard stopped Ashok as he was coming on the wrong route, which is not only dangerous to him, but also to others.