Medchal (Telangana) : A domestic feud between a couple blew out of proportion leading to the husband pouring sanitiser on his wife and setting her ablaze which resulted in her death during treatment in Hyderabad. The incident took place in Medchal last month and the injured woman succumbed several days later.

According to the police, Thirunagari Narendra and his wife Navya Sri and their two daughters Meghana and Chandana were living in Medchal police station limits. There was a small fight in their family last month. It turned serious as Narendra, who was very angry, poured sanitiser on his wife Navya Sri on Feb 18th. After that, he set fire to her.

Meanwhile, the people around her noticed and tried to put out the flames that threatened to engulf her. Navya Sri suffered serious burns. Her daughters took her to Gandhi Hospital with the help of neighbours. Doctors there gave her better treatment. The doctors who treated her for the last twenty days declared her as dead due to the deterioration of her health.

After this, Navya Sri's daughters Chandana and Meghna filed a complaint at the local police station that their father was responsible for their mother's death. The police have registered a case on the complaint of the daughters and are investigating. The fight scenes related to the attack between the couple have been recorded on the CCTV camera. The footage of Narendra pouring sanitiser on his wife and setting her on fire is clearly visible.

Apart from that, it is seen in the scenes that he behaved very foolishly and did not respond at all, no matter how much the children requested him not to kill their mother. The scenes are more disturbing.