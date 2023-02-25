Hyderabad: A man was killed by his friend over jealousy for being close to the latter's girlfriend in Hyderabad. The incident took place on February 17, however, it came to light on Saturday, the police said. The incident took place in the Abdullahpurmet Police Station area in the Rangareddy district, the police added.

The deceased has been identified as Naveen, a student of Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda. The name of the accused is Haraharakrishna, a B Tech final-year student in a private engineering college in Boduppal. On February 17, the accused Haraharakrishna called Naveen to Outer Ring Road (ORR) and took him behind the bushes, and then killed him, the police said.

Naveen's parents filed a missing report with the police station. People close to Naveen were sought for questioning, including his close friends. They said that Naveen had left the university to meet Haraharakrishna on February 17. Police summoned Haraharakrishna for questioning. He, in his statement, said that Naveen went to the university on that day itself. Smelling a rat, the police detained Haraharakrishna and interrogated him further. During the interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

"A case has been registered against the accused and the body has been recovered. The accused has been taken into custody. On February 17, there was a fight between Naveen and Haraharakrishna regarding the latter's girlfriend. During the fight, Naveen fell and Haraharakrishna choked Naveen by his throat. The accused had bought a knife from DMart two months ago," police said.

"Hararakrishna went missing on Friday, and he did not come for two days. When we called his friends, they informed us that Naveen had left the university to meet Haraharakrishna on Friday. Then we called Haraharakrishna. He suddenly hung up the phone saying he didn't know. When we called him again, the phone was switched off. We grew suspicious and complained to the police on February 22, a relative of the deceased said.