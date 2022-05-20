Mulugu: A 28-year-old man named Chanti from the Mulugu district of Telangana, raped his minor cousin for six months and impregnated her. He is married with two kids and currently staying at Basampalli village in the Kannaigudem zone.

According to police, Chanti threatened the minor girl and said that if she did not listen to him he would kill her parents and burn their house. Poor girl got scared and remained silent. Taking advantage of this, the accused raped her several times in six months.

The family of the girl got to know about the incident only after a medical check-up revealed that she was pregnant. The devasted parents filed a case against Chanti under Section 376 to Mulugu police. The police registered their complaint and are searching for the accused.

