Karimnagar (Telangana): A poor family is forced to live in a crematorium in Telangana's Karimnagar after the lone bread earner died of kidney failure. Basavaraju Kanakaiah (59), a resident of Dhobiwada in the 49th Division of Karimnagar, along with his family, had to take shelter in a crematorium in the Alakapuri colony.

Basavaraju used to live in a rented house. Recently, he was admitted to a government hospital after he was diagnosed with kidney failure. He used to undergo dialysis at Karimnagar Government Hospital. Doctors advised him to go to a private hospital to get an MRI done, but it could not be done because of their financial condition. He was taken back to the government hospital but was denied admission despite repeated requests by his family members.

Basavaraju died on October 29 and his family continue to live in the shelter of the crematorium. Swapna, daughter of Basavaraju said that "usually, we bring someone to the graveyard when they have passed away. However, we had to bring our father here even though he was still alive."

The deceased is survived by his wife and two daughters, one of which is specially abled. Swapna said that her brother and Basavaraju's son died of a heart attack. Local corporator Kamaljit Kaur and leader Sohan Singh expressed their grief over the incident. "It is painful to take an sick man to the crematorium while he is still alive," they said.