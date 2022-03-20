Hyderabad: An advertisement of a popular chocolate brand runs with a tagline 'Hunger ache achu ko badal deta hai' (Hunger changes even the best among us). Something similar happened with a Hyderabad resident who came home hungry only to find out that his wife had not cooked his favourite mutton dish. While most husbands would be a bit grumpy and a few will shout out their anger, Naveen dialed the police, not once but six times.

The strange incident took place on Friday in Nalgona district as Naveen kept dialing 100 on his phone so much so that he got the cops annoyed enough to instead register a case against him for wasting their valuable time. The police further stated that emergency services would be available only in case of an emergency, adding that any misuse would lead to action being taken against the caller.

Also read: 'I am Mr McAdams': Hilarious news debate faux pas goes viral, host scolds wrong panelist