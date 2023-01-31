Hyderabad: Police on Monday rescued a youth from Maharashtra stuck in the rocks near Tirumalagiri Ken College, officials said. The rescued youth has been identified as Raju (26). As per a police official, Raju had migrated to Telangana in search of work and, on Monday evening, he went for an evening walk.

When he reached a vacant land near Tirumalagiri Ken College, Raju was delighted to see the big rock there and climbed on it, a police official said. Then he lost his grip and fell between two rocks. Raju tried his best to come out, but to no avail. Finding himself stuck in the rocks, he shouted for the passersby to help him.

Also read: Youth rescued from swelling river in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh

Soon a crowd of people gathered at the spot and attempted to rescue Raju. The locals however could not take him out due to lack of equipment. They informed the Tirumalagiri police. Soon, a team of police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued him. Three constables tied a rope around Raju and retrieved him from the rocks.

As per a police official, the rescue operation lasted for three hours. They sent Raju to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. From the hospital, Raju left for Secunderabad railway station to visit home in Maharashtra on Monday night. CI Shravan Kumar lauded the three constables - Rambabu, Basha and Raju - who saved Raju by putting their own lives at stake.