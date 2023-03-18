Hyderabad: The mortal remains of Lieutenant Colonel Vijay Bhanu Reddy were given full military honours at Hyderabad and were moved to his residence at Malkajgiri in Hyderabad on Saturday. "The wreath was laid on behalf of a grateful nation for the untiring service to the nation by the officer. The mortal remains have been moved to Lt Col VVB Reddy's residence at Malkajgiri, Hyderabad", said the officials.

Brig K Somashankar, Officiating General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area and father of Lt Col Vijay Bhanu Reddy, laid the wreath while receiving the mortal remains of the officer, said officials. Tributes were paid with full military honours at Hyderabad to the mortal remains of Lt Col Reddy, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty on March 16 while on an operational sortie in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also read: Army's advanced light helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh; four killed

Reddy was from Bommala Ramaram village in Yadadri-Bhongir district of Telangana, sources from his familt said. Reddy and his co-pilot Major Jayanth A were killed in a helicopter crash while on an operational sortie. The ill-fated helicopter crashed near Mandala in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh Thursday morning. The incident took place at 10.43 am at Singging near Migging, around 25 km from district headquarters Tuting. The chopper was en route from Missamari in Assam's Sonitpur district to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Defence spokesperson Lt Colonel Mahendra Rawat had said that the flight encountered "inconducive weather." It was returning to Missamari when it crashed. It lost contact with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) around 9.15 am. The wreckage of the chopper was found near Banglajaap east village of Mandala, he added. (With Agency inputs)