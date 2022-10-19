Hyderabad: In a shocking incident a four-year-old LKG girl student has been allegedly sexually assaulted by the driver of the principal of the school in Hyderabad. On the basis of a complaint by the parents of the girl police arrested the accused driver on Tuesday. The matter is being investigated by the police.

According to the police the incident came to the fore when the parents lodged a complaint with the police at Banjara Hill police station on Tuesday. In their complaint the parents said that the 36-year-old driver of the school principal has sexually assaulted the girl in the lab located opposite the principal’s chamber on Monday. The parents revealed that the little girl confessed to her mother about the alleged assault.

The mother of the girl said in the complaint that on Monday when she found her daughter crying after returning from school she enquired about the whole thing and got to know about the mischief. When taken to school the next day, the girl pointed out to the accused, following which the parents filed a complaint with the Banjara Hills police who arrested the accused at the school on Tuesday.

The incident triggered outrage among parents who thronged the school premises in protest, prompting the school administration to declare holiday for the next three days and beef up security. The principal was angry with the driver for misbehaving with the children in the digital classroom.

“The child has been shifted to the Help Center and a case of rape under the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused,” Inspector of Banjara Hills Police station Narendra said.