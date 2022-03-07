Hyderabad (Telangana): People living in crowded city apartments often keep electric bulbs switched on even during the day as the living spaces are constructed in a way that there is little access to daylight. Wouldn’t it be amazing if such people could bring daylight experience to spaces without the need for electricity?

Hyderabad-based Skyshade Daylights has based its business model precisely on the idea by developing an innovative daylight harvesting technology. The company has received Rs 5 crore funding from the Technology Development Board.

Skyshade Daylights is a prominent manufacturer of daylight delivery systems. Starting its research in 2014, the company successfully developed the centrally integrated daylight along with two other technologies, which impressed the Department of Science and Technology. The majority of high-rise buildings in the city have lights on at night. Due to lack of ventilation, apartments leave the lights on in cellars even during the day. Considering the commercial buildings and office spaces, one can imagine how much electricity goes for lighting alone. Discom estimates show that lighting constitutes 35 per cent of the total power consumption. Daylight technology can save up to 70 to 80 per cent of daylight hours.

Controlled admission of natural sunlight

With light-harvesting technology, sunlight is harvested using collectors. From here, the energy is sent through thin tubes into dark cellars. Each 2 square feet sunlight collector can generate light to a 1,500 to 2,000 square feet area. A 250V lighting control is fixed depending on the area. For new buildings, this technology can be incorporated during the construction. The whole setup can be finished in very little time.

Saving building energy costs

In the case of centrally integrated daylighting, pipes are inserted through a false ceiling. Malls, office buildings and warehouses are opting for integrated daylight systems to save energy. This technology has also been installed in the premises of the famous Yadadri temple in Telangana. More recently, the latest terminal at Chennai airport began using daylighting to illuminate 60,000 square meters. Further, the technology was put to use in the PMO, Telangana Secretariat and NTPC too. Amazon, Ikea, Mahindra, Tata and DMart have been using daylight integration to minimize power consumption. For house owners, the instalment cost can be recovered within two to three years on reduced electricity bills.

Solar energy is already being touted as a pollution-free alternative to conventional energy. Skyshade Daylights has taken a step ahead in conserving the environment by providing a cost-effective alternative that is ecologically sustainable as well.