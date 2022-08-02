Hyderabad: An advocate was dragged out of his car and stabbed to death on Monday evening in Telangana's Mulugu district. The incident took place when the deceased, Moolgundla Mallareddy (58), was returning to his residence in Hambankonda district after visiting the Mulugu Collector's office regarding a land issue.

Another car carrying five individuals hit the back of Mallareddy's vehicle near Mulugu mandal in the district. As the lawyer got out of his car demanding an explanation, one among the four came and apologized to him. However, according to Sarangam, the driver of the advocate and an eyewitness, the group overpowered him while he was getting back inside his vehicle and dragged him to the bushes on the roadside.

The advocate was subsequently stabbed to death. The assailants wore masks and seemed unfamiliar, Sarangam told the police, adding that they fled the scene in their car afterward. Mulugu SSI Omkar Yadav said that they are investigating the murder from various angles, noting that land dispute was also a suspected reason behind the crime. The deceased owned a petrol pump as well as a red clay quarry in the district. He also had in his possession agricultural land in Mallampally in Mulugu district. The deceased is succeeded by his wife and two daughters.