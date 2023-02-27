Hyderabad: The last rites of a post-graduate medical student, who passed away on Sunday, were performed in Telangana's Jangaon on Monday. Earlier this morning, the mortal remains of the junior doctor, who passed away on Sunday night in Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, reached her residence. Later in the afternoon, the body was taken to the agricultural field and funeral rites were performed.

On Sunday night, after the doctors declared her death, her family members, along with her friends and some political leaders, staged a protest. The police forced them out and took the body for post-mortem, and later handed over the body to the family members on Monday morning. She had allegedly attempted suicide on February 22 and died on February 26 in the hospital.

It was alleged that a senior male student harassed her and due to which she resorted to the extreme step. The Telangana government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs to the deceased woman's family. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao in a release on Sunday night said, "The death is extremely unfortunate and painful and the government will stand by her family."

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs to her family. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also expressed anguish over the demise of the post-graduate medical student, the Panchayat Raj Minister said. The deceased's father Narender alleged that it was murder. Grieving over the death of his daughter, he said that someone had administered an injection to my daughter and appealed to the police to investigate the same. He demanded suspension of the Anesthesia Department HoD and asked for an inquiry. "I want the punishment to be executed immediately. I want to send a message to society. She had a dream to be a doctor and studied with a lot of hope. No one in our family has studied medicine so far," Narender said.